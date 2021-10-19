The Weeknd Teases New Swedish House Mafia Collaboration 'Moth To A Flame'

The track arrives as The Weeknd's first since his collaboration with Kanye West collaboration, "Hurricane," which was released earlier this year. Within his own work, The Weeknd has been experimenting with '80s instrumentals and synth pop, a theme that remained prominent on his 2020 record, After Hours, and his recent single "Take My Breath."

Swedish House Mafia released their first new music in nine years back in July with "It Gets Better." The trio made up of dance music icons Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso signed with The Weeknd's manager, Sal Slaiby, last April. The trio confirmed that they have been working on their debut album, Paradise Again, but an official release date has not yet been announced.

The Weeknd has also finished up working on his After Hours follow-up, Dawn. Whether "Moth to a Flame" will appear on Paradise Again or Dawn has yet to be seen, but fans of both The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia have been eagerly awaiting the release of the track since it was first teased at this year's VMA's.

The announcement of "Moth to a Flame" follows The Weeknd's exciting news that he will be moving his After Hours tour dates to the summer of 2022, and will be seeing him take the stage in stadiums rather than arenas. The Grammy-winning artist informed fans to keep their eyes peeled for the new dates, which will be announced soon.