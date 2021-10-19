This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In South Carolina

South Carolina has no shortage of amazing restaurants. Maybe you want to take your significant other on a date night out or treat yourself to a fancy dessert for a special occasion. Other times, however, you may want a meal that won't break the bank.

Eat This, Not That knows that people can get tired of picking up the same old cheap eats for a quick meal, so they found restaurants around the country where diners can get a full meal or dessert for under $10. The food site recently released a list of the best cheap places to eat in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.

"These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else."

So which restaurant is the cheapest place to eat in South Carolina?

Bullie's BBQ

This barbecue restaurant on Hilton Head Island serves up delicious, inexpensive fare that keeps customers coming back for more. Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about it:

"Carolina-style pulled pork is a must when traveling through South Carolina. At Bullie's BBQ in Hilton Head, you'll be treated to succulent pulled pork with a tangy vinegar-based Carolina sauce for $8. Add on a side of fries and jalapeño cornbread for the full bbq experience."

Check out the full report here.