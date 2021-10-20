Ariana Grande Cleans Up Her Own Messes On Set Of 'The Voice'

Stars, they're just like us!

In a recent outtakes video shared from The Voice, Ariana Grande can be seen spilling her coffee, and awkwardly trying to clean it back up. The moment highlights a side of Grande that's rarely known to the public, that she can be just as awkward. Kristin Chenoweth and the show's producers had been talking about Grande's Celine Dion impression when the pop superstar accidentally spills her drink. try to let Grande know that it's fine and she doesn't need to worry about the spill, with the pop singer revealing that she just made it worse as she searches for a trash can.

The rest of The Voice's outtakes show Kelly Clarkson asking Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton if they should smile or "do Blue Steel" (the look made famous in Ben Stiller's 2001 comedy, Zoolander). Camila Cabello also makes an appearance, as she was this week's guest coach, and the singer jokes that she should "take a shot every time I say that on the show." See all the hilarious outtakes below.