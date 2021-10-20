This Is The Best Haunted House In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

October 20, 2021

A spooky ghost of a woman in a dress, back to camera, framed by the archway of an old building. With a grunge, vintage, blurred edit.
Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is coming, and you're looking for a place to get the adrenaline pumping. Where do you go? There are spooky attractions, scary roller coasters, and all kinds of locales dedicated to making you scream. Nothing can dethrone the classic haunted house, however.

Homes or buildings are converted into the creepiest, bone-chilling locations filled with ghosts, ghouls, zombies, and more things that go bump in the night. You'll find them all across America as we get closer to the end of October.

With that said, which haunted houses are standing out from the crowd in Washington? Ranker pinpointed the best haunted house in most U.S. states. According to writers, you can get the best scares in the Evergreen State at...

My Morbid Mind!

What makes this attraction special is its humble beginnings. Starting on the front porch and expanding to Kevin Noah's backyard, the "Master of the Macabre" looked for a bigger venue for his spooky sensation.

"Thank goodness for locals dedicated to home-grown haunts!" Ranker says. Trek through 7,000 square feet of a creepy house -- if you dare!

Tickets start at $15 and vary depending on which day you're visiting. Be quick, though! The attraction goes away after Halloween.

My Morbid Mind is located at 4548 Marvin Rd SE in Lacey.

Click here to see Ranker's full list of haunted houses.

