Lana Del Rey's 'Blue Banisters' Video Is An Ode To Friendship

Ahead of Blue Banisters' release on Friday (October 22), Lana Del Rey has shared the title track and its visuals. The clip is reminiscent of a home movie and takes the song's lyrics literally as Del Rey and two friends bake cakes, play on swings, and paint her banisters blue.

Before making her social media exit last month, the singer detailed the inspiration behind Blue Banisters.

"I guess you could say this album is about what it was like, what happened, and what it’s like now," she wrote on Instagram. "If you’re interested go back and listen to the first three songs I put out earlier. They chronicle the beginning. ["Arcadia"] hits somewhere in the middle and by the time the record drops you will hear where we’re at today."

"As much as the on going criticism has been trying, it at least has pushed me to explore my own family tree, to dig deep, and to continue to exhibit the fact that God only cares about how I move through the world," Del Rey confessed. "And for all of the skepticism about feigning fragility and unreasonable explanations of not showing general accountability- I must say I’ve enjoyed moving through the world beautifully- as a woman with grace and dignity."

"Thank you to my friends over the last 18 years who have been an example of attraction not promotion," she ended her message. "I’ve never felt the need to promote myself or tell my story, but if you’re interested this album does tell it- and does pretty much nothing more."

Watch the "Blue Banisters" video above.