Tom Brady Announces Partnership With The Weeknd In Best Way Possible

Tom Brady once again showed that his social media game is comparable to his dominance on the gridiron.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his NFT partnership with The Weeknd in a quote-tweet including the now popular meme video of Daniel Craig introducing the multi-time GRAMMY Award winner on Saturday Night Live.

Brady posted the video of Craig announcing, "ladies and gentlemen, the Weeknd," in response to his NFT company, "Autograph," announcing the singer joined its Board of Directors on Thursday (October 21).

The video of Craig announcing the singer has been shared by the Twitter account @CraigWeekend every Friday evening since its launch in July 2020, having since grown to have more than 501,000 followers and average more than 100,000 likes on its weekly video posts.