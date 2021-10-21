Tom Brady Announces Partnership With The Weeknd In Best Way Possible
By Jason Hall
October 21, 2021
Tom Brady once again showed that his social media game is comparable to his dominance on the gridiron.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his NFT partnership with The Weeknd in a quote-tweet including the now popular meme video of Daniel Craig introducing the multi-time GRAMMY Award winner on Saturday Night Live.
Brady posted the video of Craig announcing, "ladies and gentlemen, the Weeknd," in response to his NFT company, "Autograph," announcing the singer joined its Board of Directors on Thursday (October 21).
The video of Craig announcing the singer has been shared by the Twitter account @CraigWeekend every Friday evening since its launch in July 2020, having since grown to have more than 501,000 followers and average more than 100,000 likes on its weekly video posts.
The Weeknd isn't the only notable name to partner with Brady's NFT platform.
In July, Varitey.com reported Autograph reached exclusive multiyear NFT deals with 15-time golf major champion Tiger Woods, Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, Skateboarding Hall of Famer Tony Hawk and four-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, all of whom will be joining the company's advisory board.
Autograph has also reached partnership deals with the Lionsgate to create digital-collectible content through its flagship entertainment properties, and DraftKings for a marketplace through its sports-wagering company for NFTs.
Lionsgate's initial partnership with Autograph included content from its John Wick, Hunger Games and Twilight film franchises, as well as Dirty Dancing and the Mad Men television series.
CNN Business reported Brady planned launch the Autograph NFT platform in April, which aimed to "bring together some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, fashion and pop culture to work with creators to develop unique digital collectibles," cofounder and CEO Dillon Rosenblatt confirmed.
Brady quote-tweeted CNN Business' tweet sharing the report on April 7 with the "eyeballs" emoji.
Brady set the NFL record for career passing yards in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, which he's since extended to 81,268, as well as his career touchdown record of 598 yards.