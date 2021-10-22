America Says Nevada Has Some Of The Best Breakfast In The Country

By Ginny Reese

October 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It can also be one of the toughest decisions to decide what to eat for breakfast every single morning.

Popular breakfast choices vary based on what part of the United states you live in. For example, southern states may enjoy a classic dish of biscuits and gravy while northeastern states may enjoy seafood-based meals.

A poll conducted by Meal Finds based on the responses from 3,479 respondents ranked all 50 states by which states have the best breakfast.

According to the study, Nevada fell in the top ten of the best states for breakfast. The state came in at number nine on the list.

So what breakfast sets the state apart from others?

The french toast.

According to the study, here are the top 10 states for breakfast and their best dish:

  1. Texas- Breakfast taco
  2. Maine- Blueberry pancakes
  3. Arizona- Breakfast burrito
  4. Oklahoma- Biscuits, sausage and gravy, and grits
  5. Illinois- Scrambled eggs with bison hickory smoked sausage
  6. Minnesota- Breakfast hotdish/casserole
  7. Virginia- Eggs and ham
  8. Montana- Steak and eggs
  9. Nevada- French toast
  10. North Carolina- pumpkin pancakes

Click here to check out the full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices