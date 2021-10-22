See How The Kid LAROI And Justin Bieber Created The Music Video For 'Stay'

The Kid LAROI is taking fans behind the scenes of his and Justin Bieber's music video for their collaboration, "Stay." Directed by Colin Tilley, the video found the young Australian rapper levitating through cityscapes and combining energies with Bieber.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes moments with VEVO, The Kid LAROI reveals that filming the levitating scenes had been painful. "Even though it was my favorite one at the end, like looking at it, it was probably the worst part of shooting the video because I had this harness on me [...] it was terrible, I hated it. But, it turned out really, really cool."

While the levitating scenes wound up becoming The Kid LAROI's favorite after the fact, he shared that what he loved most during filming were the moments he could shoot with Bieber. "I love vibing off of other people's energies and stuff," The Kid LAROI said. "He has lots of energy that he shows off in music videos. He always brings a really good, high level of energy, so was dope bouncing off of him."

This past year has been busy for the 18-year-old rapper/singer, who released collaborations with Bieber and Miley Cyrus. It also appears as though he may have a collaboration with Tame Impala in the works, with the singer sharing a post to his Instagram stories that saw him sitting at a mixing counsel alongside Tame Impala mastermind, Kevin Parker. He performed "Stay" at the MTV Video Music Awards alongside Justin Bieber, the two opening up the evening festivities. He then went on to pull double-duty at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, performing sets at both iHeartRadio's Daytime Stage and the festival stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bieber, meanwhile, released three new songs that didn't make the original cut of his latest LP, Justice. The singer also shared a music video for his song "Ghosts," which saw him acting alongside Diane Keaton.