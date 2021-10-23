Adele Names Chris Stapleton As Her Dream Collaboration

Unfortunately, a collaboration between Stapleton and Adele won't be able to happen just yet, as the country singer is currently recovering from a vocal injury. Stapleton needed to reschedule his shows in Nashville for next December, while his show in Cincinnati is searching for a new date sometime in 2022.

"I want to thank you all for your well wishes and kind words you have shared over the last few days," Stapleton said in his statement announcing the shows had been postponed. "I had hoped to have some good news to share with you after all this quiet time, but unfortunately the progress I've made is not enough. On doctor's orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal. I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I'm truly thankful for your patience and understanding."

Meanwhile, Adele is gearing up to release her fourth album, 30, on November 19. After keeping quiet while rumors began to spread that she had a full-length release on the horizon, the singer made an official announcement earlier this month that fans could expect new music from her soon. The news was followed up with 30's lead single, "Easy On Me," which saw the singer asking for a little patience as she worked on herself.

"I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection, then sort of self-redemption," Adele said of how she views the album. "But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time."