Megan Thee Stallion Gets Into The Halloween Spirit With Ghostface Nail Set

The rapper's new nail set comes after she dressed up as a devil to promote the release of Something for Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives, which will find Megan Thee Stallion diving through her old freestyles and archives to release "new" material for her fans. So long as the tracks are over an original beat, they'll be making an appearance in her upcoming project.

While she's been juggling her time (hopefully not killing) as Ghostface and the devil, Megan Thee Stallion has been promoting her new hot sauce with Popeyes, the aptly named Hottie Sauce. The limited-edition hot sauce will be available in all Pop Eyes locations, and Megan Thee Stallion and Pop Eyes even teamed up to sell some merchandise for their new collaboration. A promotion for Megan Thee Stallion's hottie sauce saw the rapper facing off with her alter-ego on a quest for her hot sauce after it had been stolen by a thief.

Over the past few months, Megan Thee Stallion has been keeping busy collaborating with BTS for a remix of their hit "Butter," and with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and BLACKPINK. The rapper also took the stage at Austin City Limits earlier this month and saw her set get crashed by none other than Miley Cyrus.