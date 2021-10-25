Brandi Carlile 'Eternally Grateful' To Make 'Saturday Night Live' Debut

Brandi Carlile made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and the show “sure (does) know how to make a girls dreams come true,” the first-time musical guest gushed.

Carlile delivered powerful performances of “Broken Horses” and “Right On Time” during Saturday’s show (October 23), hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. Both of Carlile’s songs are included on the track list of her latest album In These Silent Days, which released on October 1. Carlile said in an Instagram post after the show that she is “eternally grateful to have shared the stage with the comedic genius that is (Sudeikis) and the wonderful once in a lifetime cast and crew at SNL - I will NEVER forget it.”

Carlile called her Saturday Night Live performance a lifelong dream when she made the announcement in September. The “Broken Horses” singer had “been waiting my whole life to make this announcement,” and later, shared a re-post from 2018 that marked her first time on the SNL stage. Carlile revealed that it happened by mistake — she was looking for the bathroom when she was in New York to perform on Late Night with Seth Meyers, had had to stop for a photo. That’s when Carlile predicted her future success: “I don’t know why but I’ve always seen it as a definitive ‘ok now you’re a rockstar’ moment in a persons musical life…ONE DAY we’ll get there man! Dreams come true everyday.”

Watch Carlile perform “Broken Horses” on Saturday Night Live here: