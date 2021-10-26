Aww: Kim Kardashian Shares A Sweet Message About Kanye West Amid Divorce
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 26, 2021
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be going through a divorce, but that hasn't stopped the parents of four from spending time together, and publicly showing each other love. While chatting with WSJ Magazine, the SKIMS creator got candid about her relationship with Ye, and how instrumental he's been in the building of her shapewear brand. Kim, who was named 2021 Brand Innovator by the magazine., told the mag:
“He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information, I think he enjoys the process. Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.”
The billionaire media star continued on, adding that her estranged husband is the reason behind plans to simplify her brands.
“He expressed that there were too many branding situations. He’s always super simple. I really wanted to condense my beauty brands. I wanted one place, one website, where everything can live.”
Kim's kind words for her soon to be ex husband comes just one day after she announced that her SKIMS brand is gearing up to collab with Fendi for more form-fitting garments like hosiery, underwear and sportswear -- set to launch on November 9th.
Earlier this month, Kanye accompanied Kim in New York City as she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, reportedly giving her advice along the way. During a court appearance in October, KKW was awarded the $60 million Hidden Hills estate that the couple shared together, and raised their four kids in. Court documents from the proceedings reveal that negotiations were “extremely cordial” and Kim agreed to pay Kanye cash to even out the property’s value.
Fortunately, the famous couple has managed to keep the divorce drama at a minimum, and still thrive in their respective careers.