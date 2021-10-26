Aww: Kim Kardashian Shares A Sweet Message About Kanye West Amid Divorce

The billionaire media star continued on, adding that her estranged husband is the reason behind plans to simplify her brands.

“He expressed that there were too many branding situations. He’s always super simple. I really wanted to condense my beauty brands. I wanted one place, one website, where everything can live.”

Kim's kind words for her soon to be ex husband comes just one day after she announced that her SKIMS brand is gearing up to collab with Fendi for more form-fitting garments like hosiery, underwear and sportswear -- set to launch on November 9th.