FINNEAS has already made it clear he has no interest in becoming as famous as Billie Eilish, and during a recent interview with GQ he also explained why he didn't want his debut solo album Optimist to sound anything like the music he makes with his sister.

“The first thing was, I don’t want to sound like Billie, I don’t want to rip that off. That minimizes both: that makes Billie’s stuff sound less unique, that makes my stuff sound less unique,” he said. “So it was always about doing justice to the songs. And I come from a much more traditional place instrumentally. I grew up in band, and I’ve always loved the sound of band orchestration, of a drum kit and a bass guitar and guitars. That was part of the goal with this record, not doing anything for the sake of it.”

“I’m only going to make music that I want to make, and the people that show up to my shows like that music, and I’m not trying to sell out arenas worldwide and therefore I need to put out songs that have mass appeal,” he added. “If I have mass appeal, [it’ll be] by accident—which is what Billie has, she has mass appeal by accident. We made exactly what we wanted, and people really liked it.”

FINNEAS is currently on the road supporting his new album. Next year, he plans to tour with world with his sister. See a full list of those dates here.