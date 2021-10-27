Thomas Rhett Shares His Daughter's Favorite Game & Why He Wishes It Wasn't

Friends and fans took to the comments to share that their own children do the same, with Jake Owens laughing that his daughter, Paris, has the same bag of blocks and enjoys the same activity as Lennon Love. Other fans commented that Rhett should just be grateful Lennon Love isn't old enough for smaller legos, which are easy to step on and harder to clean up.

Rhett and Akins are currently expecting their fourth daughter, and have been debating over what to name her. While the couple appears to be partial to the name Georgia, an official decision has not yet been revealed, and fans will have to wait until the baby arrives to learn what Rhett and Akins settled on.

The country singer shared an update on his wife's pregnancy last month, revealing that Akins continues to have morning sickness. However, the couple is joyfully looking forward to their new addition, who will round out their family of daughters that includes Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1).

Rhett's comments on Lennon Love's favorite game haven't been the only time the country singer has been cheeky about parenting. The country singer joked last month that he would consider putting out an album called Parenting, with its track titles named after frequent phrases he finds himself telling his daughters. Highlights from the tracklist included "You have to flush the toilet," "I think your just sleepy," "Where'd you learn that word?" and more.