Two People Caught On Camera Entering Haunted House Before Fire

Investigators are looking for two people possibly involved in the Monday (October 25) fire that burned down part of a popular Colorado haunted house.

Authorities say they're trying to identify two people caught on camera entering Fright Acres minutes before the raging blaze broke out, per FOX 31. One section of the attraction, which is located on Flat Acre Farms in Parker, was completely destroyed after some hay bales were set on fire, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. No injuries were reported.

Overnight wind reportedly hampered firefighters' efforts to bring the blaze under control faster. Fire officials say the fire was "suspicious in nature."

Reporters learned the other three sections of Fright Acres were spared.

“For somebody to destroy what we’ve worked so hard for is just sickening. It makes me sick to my stomach,” Mike Smith, one of Flat Acres' owners, told FOX 31.

Fright Acres brought screams and joy to Colorado families for over a decade. The farm also features a pumpkin patch and a petting zoo, drawing crowds for their seasonal festivals and activities.

Despite their confusion and distress over the situation, the farm's owners say they'll be focused on getting the haunted house running again. Their annual Fall Festival is set to continue as planned this weekend.