Hall Of Fame Wrestling Commentator Jim Ross Announces New Cannabis Business

WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross is the latest celebrity to get into the cannabis industry.

Ross, 69, announced he's starting a cannabis farm in Oklahoma working alongside his daughter and son-in-law during the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

“My youngest daughter, her husband and I, and another guy, a lawyer, are getting ready to start a cannabis farm. We’re looking at the working title of Black Hat Farms. I bought some land in Oklahoma recently for the grow houses and all the things. That’s gonna be their life, that’s a big deal. She’s got a great job in marketing. She’s not gonna quit that, I wouldn’t even let her consider that. So, I’m excited about that for my kids.

“I figured out it was probably smarter to leave them things while I was alive and sort through all the heartbreak and the minutiae and the legal stuff, the probate courts and all these things after I was gone. It’s gonna be hard enough after I’m gone simply because I’ve got so much memorabilia. I need a clever, creative way to have somebody that knows what the hell they’re doing come into my home, inventory my memorabilia, then figure out the best way to pair it down.”

The news comes days after the legendary wrestling announcer revealed his skin cancer diagnosis last Saturday (October 23) via his verified Twitter account.

Ross said he underwent a CAT scan earlier in the week and is waiting for a radiologist "to determine the best treatment," which he suspects will "likely" be radiation.

“On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation,” Ross tweeted. “Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.”