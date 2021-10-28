Hall Of Fame Wrestling Commentator Jim Ross Announces New Cannabis Business
By Jason Hall
October 28, 2021
WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross is the latest celebrity to get into the cannabis industry.
Ross, 69, announced he's starting a cannabis farm in Oklahoma working alongside his daughter and son-in-law during the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast.
“My youngest daughter, her husband and I, and another guy, a lawyer, are getting ready to start a cannabis farm. We’re looking at the working title of Black Hat Farms. I bought some land in Oklahoma recently for the grow houses and all the things. That’s gonna be their life, that’s a big deal. She’s got a great job in marketing. She’s not gonna quit that, I wouldn’t even let her consider that. So, I’m excited about that for my kids.
“I figured out it was probably smarter to leave them things while I was alive and sort through all the heartbreak and the minutiae and the legal stuff, the probate courts and all these things after I was gone. It’s gonna be hard enough after I’m gone simply because I’ve got so much memorabilia. I need a clever, creative way to have somebody that knows what the hell they’re doing come into my home, inventory my memorabilia, then figure out the best way to pair it down.”
The news comes days after the legendary wrestling announcer revealed his skin cancer diagnosis last Saturday (October 23) via his verified Twitter account.
Ross said he underwent a CAT scan earlier in the week and is waiting for a radiologist "to determine the best treatment," which he suspects will "likely" be radiation.
“On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation,” Ross tweeted. “Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.”
On my way to Orlando for tonight's @AEW Dynamite.— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 23, 2021
Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation.
Feeling great and ready to attack.
Thanks for the support from so many. 🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/51PRET5Mgo
Ross shared a Twitter post last Thursday (October 21) showing what he perceived to be a "potential skin cancer issue" on his lower leg that he'd "been dealing with" for more than a year ahead of a scheduled CAT scan.
The 69-year-old had previously been diagnosed with skin cancer in 2016 and underwent multiple surgeries to have it removed from his shoulder, Sports Illustrated reports.
Ross provided lead commentary to numerous major wrestling promotions including WWE, WCW, AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling and others, but is arguably best known for serving as the voice of WWE's "Attitude Era" during the industry's peak stretch of popularity in the late 1990s alongside fellow Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.
Ross, who had also previously served as WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 1999 and WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.
Ross joined AEW as a commentator and senior advisor during the company's launch in 2019 and contributes alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the promtion's flagship Dynamite program.