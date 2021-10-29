Granger & Amber Smith Have The Fright Of Their Lives Ahead Of Halloween

Halloween is upon us, and Granger and Amber Smith have brought the horror.

Amber Smith took to Instagram to share a new short she and Granger had filmed, the video carrying an eerie suspense. With the last of the trick or treaters gone and the married couple getting ready to snuggle up, a knock at the door brings upon frightful music as Amber Smith asks, "what is that? I heard something."

"Babe, there's nothing out there," Granger Smith responds, uttering every horror film's famous last words. But it appears as though an intruder had entered their house, the unseen man walking through their kitchen wearing pair of overalls. A campy soundtrack eerily repeats, "With my boots and my overalls/This is a country boy song."