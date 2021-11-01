Bull Moose Caught On Camera With Bucket On Antler In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

November 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

State wildlife officials in Colorado caught a strange sight on video over the weekend.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted both videos and photos to their Twitter Sunday (October 31), which shows a bucket hanging on a bull moose's antler. Wildlife officers say the young moose was wandering around Gilpin County with another cow and calf.

"Can’t make this up - a moose running around a neighborhood with a bucket on Halloween," they wrote. One Twitter user asked officials were going to remove the bucket from the moose's antler. No word on if they're going to keep tracking the animal for later removal.

CPW has been busy removing various items from local wildlife over the last month. They recently had to free an elk after it got tangled in some fruit tree netting in Genesee.

A years-old heavy tire was removed from the neck of a separate elk weeks ago, and there was a child's swing strapped to the face of another elk.

State wildlife officers often remind people to make sure their property is clear of obstacles or items that might harm or trap the animals.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices