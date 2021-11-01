Bull Moose Caught On Camera With Bucket On Antler In Colorado

State wildlife officials in Colorado caught a strange sight on video over the weekend.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted both videos and photos to their Twitter Sunday (October 31), which shows a bucket hanging on a bull moose's antler. Wildlife officers say the young moose was wandering around Gilpin County with another cow and calf.

"Can’t make this up - a moose running around a neighborhood with a bucket on Halloween," they wrote. One Twitter user asked officials were going to remove the bucket from the moose's antler. No word on if they're going to keep tracking the animal for later removal.