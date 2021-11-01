Bull Moose Caught On Camera With Bucket On Antler In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
November 1, 2021
State wildlife officials in Colorado caught a strange sight on video over the weekend.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted both videos and photos to their Twitter Sunday (October 31), which shows a bucket hanging on a bull moose's antler. Wildlife officers say the young moose was wandering around Gilpin County with another cow and calf.
"Can’t make this up - a moose running around a neighborhood with a bucket on Halloween," they wrote. One Twitter user asked officials were going to remove the bucket from the moose's antler. No word on if they're going to keep tracking the animal for later removal.
A cow and calf moose, then the bull with a bucket on his antler.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 31, 2021
Can’t make this up - a moose running around a neighborhood with a bucket on Halloween. pic.twitter.com/Q4yXlVHvEU
CPW has been busy removing various items from local wildlife over the last month. They recently had to free an elk after it got tangled in some fruit tree netting in Genesee.
A years-old heavy tire was removed from the neck of a separate elk weeks ago, and there was a child's swing strapped to the face of another elk.
State wildlife officers often remind people to make sure their property is clear of obstacles or items that might harm or trap the animals.