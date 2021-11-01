It was a busy Halloween weekend for Harry Styles. The 27-year-old pop star put on two sold-out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden. These weren't just any Harry Styles concerts, either. The Harryween Fancy Dress Party saw Styles, his band and everyone in the crowd dressed up in costumes for the show.

On Saturday (October 30), Styles made headlines for his costume. He, along with his band, dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz. Styles, of course, was Dorothy. During the encore, he covered 'Over the Rainbow' as a special treat for fans.

Following night one of Harryween, fans were expecting a special surprise during the encore. While his costume on night one was a major clue about what he'd be singing in those final minutes of the show, his harlequin clown costume on Sunday (October 31) gave nothing away.

When Styles came back on stage for the encore during Harryween night two, fans lost their minds when the opening notes of 'Medicine' began. For those who may not know, 'Medicine' is an unreleased song Styles wrote for his debut solo album. Though there isn't a studio version of 'Medicine,' it quickly became a fan favorite after he began playing it live from time to time back in 2018.

Fans would've been satisfied if 'Medicine' was all they got on night two. As it turned out, though, Styles had another trick up those billowing sleeves. Immediately following up 'Medicine,' the band jumped right into the opening chords of Britney Spears' 2003 classic 'Toxic.' The whole stadium was shaking as fans danced and jumped along with Styles.