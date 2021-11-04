Jason Aldean Reveals What Odd Job He Had Before Becoming A Country Star

"We would work hard all week, you know, then on Fridays we would try to hurry up and get everything done real quick, and our last stop was at this golf course. We had to deliver drinks to the golf course. So, on Friday, we'd throw our golf clubs in the truck and go deliver the drinks, then run out and play like nine holes real quick before we took the truck back and we were off for the week. But [my friend] was a guy that just worked with me a lot. When people wouldn't give me the time off to do things with music, he was one of those guys who supported that and let me take off whenever I needed to. And it just worked out really well."

Jason Aldean's upcoming album, Macon, is scheduled to be released on November 12 and will have a follow-up called Georgia released on April 22, 2022. On the personal front, Aldean has been celebrating the Atlanta Braves' win of the World Series against the Houston Astros, with the country singer joining the team on the field as they enjoyed their new title.

September had seen Aldean collaborating with Carrie Underwood for a duet, "If I Didn't Love You." The crooner stepped out of his comfort zone to shoot the video that saw the pair of singers serenading one another in an empty theatre.