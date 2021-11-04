Shania Twain Says 'Happy Birthday' To One Of Her Most Iconic Albums

Shania Twain is saying “Happy Birthday” to one of her most iconic albums.

“Come On Over” released in 1997, and the country artist took to social media to mark the 24-year milestone on Thursday (November 4). The album included some of Twain’s most famous songs, including “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,” “You’re Still The One,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and others. “Thank you for making this the best-selling country music album, and the best-selling studio album by a female act,” Twain gushed in her Instagram caption. Fans, of course, loved it, crediting “Come On Over” as their favorite album.

Twain is gearing up for her residency in Las Vegas, which is set to kick off next month. The 14-show series runs from December 2 through December 12, and again from February 11 through February 26. “Man! I feel like December should hurry up and get here,” Twain said in a recent social media post, counting down one month until starting “Let’s Go! The Las Vegas Residency” She promised fans, “it's going to be a hell of a party!” Earlier this year, Twain proved she’s “Still The One” to depend on for her beloved ‘90s hits — she posted a classic throwback in her signature outfit from her “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” music video, rocking the “same outfit, 20 years apart.” See Twain’s tribute to “Come On Over” here: