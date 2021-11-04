Thomas Rhett Reveals If He And Lauren Akins Will Stop After Four Kids

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are due to have their fourth daughter any day now, and the country singer shared that the couple is already thinking about having more. Taking to his Instagram stories to answer fan questions on Wednesday (November 3), Rhett stated that he and Akins are thinking that they just might go for one more after they welcome their fourth.

Rhett and Akins already share three daughters, Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1). While speaking with People earlier this year, Rhett revealed that he and Akins have talked about stopping after five kids, which leaves room for another child to round out their family. "We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there," Rhett told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Rhett and Akins recently took to social media to celebrate their oldest daughter, Will Gray, for her sixth birthday over Halloween weekend. The parents shared touching tributes to the little one, showing off photos of her candy-filled and Halloween-themed birthday party. Last month also saw the couple celebrating nine years of marriage, with Rhett sharing a throwback photo of the early days of his and Akins' relationship. Akins also posted a tribute to her husband, writing, "So grateful for this life with you and our babies. Thank you for loving me so well over the years of us :)"

Meanwhile, Rhett and Akins took some time to debate what their fourth daughter should be named. Georgia appears to be a top contender, as the couple has an interest in state names.

"This has been hard, just because you put so much thought into the first one, and the second one and the third, and you're like, 'Well we have to spend a lot of time on this one as well,'" Rhett had said in an earlier interview with ET Online. "And so we've gone back and forth thinking about state names, thinking about flower names, thinking about places that we love, could that resonate into a name?"