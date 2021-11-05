Drake Drops Monochrome Video For 'Knife Talk' With 21 Savage & Project Pat
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 5, 2021
Drake is back with brand new music and the hot visuals to match. On Friday, the 6 God released "Knife Talk" featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat, with the black & white video to match. In a clip from the Pablo Rochat directed video, Drizzy pays homage to old cartoons and classic horror film moments while he, 21 and Project Pat tote around large butcher knives as their captured on grainy security camera.
KNIFE TALK (Video) @drake ft. @21savage & @ProjectPatHcp https://t.co/52A3nknYmO pic.twitter.com/NZ9ciDvxzn— OVO Sound (@OVOSound) November 5, 2021
"Knife Talk" is the 13th track from Drake's sixth's studio album Certified Lover Boy, which went on to break the rapper's own record for the most-streamed album in a single day when it dropped on September 3rd.
On the eerie, Metro Boomin produced track, Drizzy rapped:
"I heard Papi outside. And he got the double-R droppy outside. Checked the weather and it's gettin' real oppy outside. I'ma drop this shit and have these pussies droppin' like some motherfuckin' flies."
The hot single comes just days after fans noticed Drizzy unfollowed his rap rival Kanye West on Instagram. Shortly after, the Canadian rapper was trolled by Kanye West for his "warlike" tactics when it comes to beef. During his appearance on Drink Champs Friday, Ye' said of Drizzy:
"Drake don't do like an outright diss song where it's a headshot, he's gonna set it up like war. When people went to go get Hitler, they didn't go straight for Hitler, they set up fake tanks, they set up this. So he gonna do stuff like live five blocks down the street from you. He gonna go DM every single girl in your family. Every girl around your family. All your n****** girls."
Kanye Talks Drake Beef pic.twitter.com/PulhrDXEJR— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) November 5, 2021
Drake has yet to respond to the dig, but judging by the rapper's recent success and social media banter, he seems to be unbothered by the noise. Check out "Knife Talk" below and catch Certfied Lover Boy streaming everywhere now.