Drake Drops Monochrome Video For 'Knife Talk' With 21 Savage & Project Pat

Drake is back with brand new music and the hot visuals to match. On Friday, the 6 God released "Knife Talk" featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat, with the black & white video to match. In a clip from the Pablo Rochat directed video, Drizzy pays homage to old cartoons and classic horror film moments while he, 21 and Project Pat tote around large butcher knives as their captured on grainy security camera.