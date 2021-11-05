Green Day Promises To 'Tear It Up' With New Song 'Holy Toledo!'

On Friday (November 5), Green Day dropped a brand new song to fans' delight. The upbeat track, called 'Holy Toledo!', was written for the upcoming rom-com Mark, Mary & Some Other People.

Green Day teased the track the day before its release. "We now interrupt your weekly BBC Live Sessions broadcasts to announce that we'll be releasing a NEW song this week," the band wrote, as they've been gearing up to release a 16-song album featuring live versions of fan-favorite tracks off Kerplunk, Dookie, Insomniac, Nimrod and Warning.

Fans definitely weren't expecting Green Day to release a brand new song amid this big retrospective moment. When the song dropped, Green Day reminded fans they should never be too surprised. “Damn right we’re tearing it up tonight," they wrote in their Instagram caption.