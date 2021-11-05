Green Day Promises To 'Tear It Up' With New Song 'Holy Toledo!'
By Emily Lee
November 5, 2021
On Friday (November 5), Green Day dropped a brand new song to fans' delight. The upbeat track, called 'Holy Toledo!', was written for the upcoming rom-com Mark, Mary & Some Other People.
Green Day teased the track the day before its release. "We now interrupt your weekly BBC Live Sessions broadcasts to announce that we'll be releasing a NEW song this week," the band wrote, as they've been gearing up to release a 16-song album featuring live versions of fan-favorite tracks off Kerplunk, Dookie, Insomniac, Nimrod and Warning.
Fans definitely weren't expecting Green Day to release a brand new song amid this big retrospective moment. When the song dropped, Green Day reminded fans they should never be too surprised. “Damn right we’re tearing it up tonight," they wrote in their Instagram caption.
For those who haven't heard of Mark, Mary & Some Other People, there's another exciting music connection. Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy scored the movie. He shared the news back in October when the trailer first premiered.
"Coming soon - Patrick scored the music for the movie Mark, Mary & Some Other People. Watch the trailer, and be sure to catch it in select theaters + on-demand November 5th," a spokesperson for Stump wrote on his behalf.
The rom-com stars Haley Law and Ben Rosenfield as newlyweds who decide to pursue an open relationship. The film was written and directed by Hannah Marks.
Before embarking on the European leg of their 'Hella Mega Tour,' Green day announced they will headline the Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida in March. Fingers crossed they add 'Holy Toledo!' to the setlist.