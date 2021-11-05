Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne Shares What She's Naming Her First Baby
By Kelly Fisher
November 5, 2021
Jennifer Wayne is expecting her first child, and shared the news in an adorable way.
The Runaway June musician posted a picture on Instagram of her two “pups,” each with a message to share. One is wearing a sign that reads “mom & dad are getting me a human,” with a due date of April 2022, and the other dons a bandana that reads “soon to be brother.” Wayne and her husband, Austin Moody, “are bringing the pups home a little girl!!! We can’t wait to welcome Lily Maria Moody to our little family!!!!” The parents-to-be confirmed the pregnancy to E! News on Friday (November 5), including their future daughter’s name. See Wayne’s baby announcement post on Instagram here:
Wayne tied the knot with her singer-songwriter husband on January 9, 2021. Wayne, 39, and Moody, 30, got married during a small ceremony in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The couple’s engagement lasted less than two weeks.
Runaway June released their new EP backstory over the summer, as they kicked off the “Proud To Be Right Here” Tour with “Down To One” singer Luke Bryan. The country trio said at the time of their latest EP: “These three songs tell the stories and paint the picture of the heartbreak, joy & freedom that comes along with growing up & moving forward. They represent the road to loving yourself and ultimately someone else.”