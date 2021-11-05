Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne Shares What She's Naming Her First Baby

Jennifer Wayne is expecting her first child, and shared the news in an adorable way.

The Runaway June musician posted a picture on Instagram of her two “pups,” each with a message to share. One is wearing a sign that reads “mom & dad are getting me a human,” with a due date of April 2022, and the other dons a bandana that reads “soon to be brother.” Wayne and her husband, Austin Moody, “are bringing the pups home a little girl!!! We can’t wait to welcome Lily Maria Moody to our little family!!!!” The parents-to-be confirmed the pregnancy to E! News on Friday (November 5), including their future daughter’s name. See Wayne’s baby announcement post on Instagram here: