Blake Shelton Hails Gwen Stefani's Vegas Residency 'UN-FREAKIN-BELIEVABLE'

By Kelly Fisher

November 8, 2021

CMA Summer Jam - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani’s “Just A Girl” Residency in Las Vegas came to an end over the weekend, and Blake Shelton made the last night “epic.”

The husband-and-wife duo took the stage together to perform their smash duet, “Happy Anywhere.” Stefani gushed on Instagram: “@blakeshelton thank u for making my last #justagirlvegas show even more epic last night #happyanywhere gx ❤️” Shelton shared a clip of the couple’s performance, applauding his wife as she wrapped her series of shows: “Congrats @gwenstefani on an UN-FREAKIN-BELIEVABLE Vegas residency.. That’s my girl!!!!”

Stefani first announced her residency in 2018, saying in a statement at the time: “To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.” After concluding her shows on Saturday (November 6), Stefani expressed gratitude for “everyone who made this an incredible chapter of my life.”

Shelton is gearing up to release his new album, Body Language (Deluxe). But until fans can hear the full album, Shelton debuted “We Can Reach The Stars,” the song he wrote for Stefani for their wedding in July. The country crooner credited it as a “good ol’ country love song.” Listen to “We Can Reach The Stars” below. See Shelton’s congratulatory post for Stefani here:

