Kanye West Dedicates Sunday Service To Victims Of Astroworld Tragedy

Kanye West is showing support for those who were impacted by the chaos that unfolded Friday (November 5) at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Per People, Ye dedicated his latest Sunday Service to "the loved ones of Astroworld." At least eight people died and more than 300 were injured after a crowd surge during the music festival at NRG Park, which was canceled after the tragedy. According to the outlet, the Sunday Service livestream's description said, "let's get back to a peaceful state of mind with this service dedicated to the lost lives at Travis Scott's Astroworld."

On Saturday, Scott broke his silence on the tragedy, saying he was "absolutely devastated by what took place" at the festival.

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need," he wrote in a statement, adding, "Love you all."

Several festival performers have also spoken out about the tragedy, including SZA who tweeted that she was "speechless" and "in shock" and that she was "praying for everyone in Houston, especially the families of those that lost their lives." Roddy Ricch, who also performed at Astroworld, announced he was donating the money he made at the festival to families of the victims.