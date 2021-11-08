NFL Reviewing Controversial Mac Jones Play
By Jason Hall
November 8, 2021
The National Football League is reportedly planning to review a controversial play in which New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared to twist Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Burns' ankle.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the league will review the play "as part of its normal process" and the rookie "faces a possible fine, but nothing more than that."
Burns strip sacked Jones on a play during the first quarter of the Patriots' 24-6 victory at Carolina on Sunday (November 7), which resulted in Jones grabbing Burns' ankle and twisting it as Panthers teammate Frankie Luvu recovered the fumble.
Burns appeared to grab his ankle during the play and sat out several plays before returning and later re-aggravating his ankle in the fourth qurter. Jones was not penalized for the incident.
The NFL will review #Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbing Brian Burns' ankle Sunday as part of its normal process, I'm told. Jones faces a possible fine, but nothing more than that.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021
Burns takes down Mac Jones and Luvu recovers— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 7, 2021
On Monday (November 8), Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Burns was scheduled to have an MRI to determine the severity of his ankle injury and the team expects to know more on Tuesday (November 9).
“Brian had an ankle sprain. I’m not sure yet where that’ll be,” Rhule said via the Charlotte Observer. “He was getting an MRI as well. So the extent of that ankle sprain? We’ll have to wait and see.”