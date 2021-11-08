Thomas Rhett Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Wife Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett shared the sweetest birthday message celebrating his wife, Lauren Akins.

Akins turns 32 on Monday (November 8), and Rhett took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a heartfelt tribute: “Happy 32nd birthday @laur_akins that’s right 32!!!! Only 3 more years until your considered to be in your ‘mid’ 30’s. I can’t describe how blessed I am that I get to do life with you and our 3, almost 4 baby girls. Your beauty, kindness, patience, joy and spirit inspire me everyday to be a better human. I love you honey! 🎉🎉”

Rhett and Akins celebrated their ninth anniversary last month, reflecting on their lives together and looking ahead at the next milestones. Rhett said at the time, “What a wild ride of just being us two for 5 years, to now having 3 beautiful baby girls, to almost welcoming our 4th baby! What is life?!?! … I can't wait to see what the next 50 years has to hold for us.”

The couple’s fourth baby is due to join Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1) soon. The country crooner recently told PEOPLE that he and Akins “always wanted five kids,” leaving the possibility for another child in the growing family. Rhett and Akins have previously gone back and forth on name possibilities for the new baby, with Rhett sharing some options on TikTok. See his birthday tribute to his wife here: