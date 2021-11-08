Travis Scott Reportedly Paying Funeral Expenses For Astroworld Fest Victims

Travis Scott has reportedly offered to cover funeral expenses and pay for mental health services for the families of those who died at Astroworld Fest.

Authorities confirmed that eight people died and more than 300 were injured following a mass stampede at Scott’s music festival in Houston.

TMZ reports Monday (November 8) that Scott will cover funeral expenses from his own pocket, and will partner with BetterHelp to offer Astroworld attendees therapy sessions. Sessions will be one-on-one and virtual, and BetterHelp is also working with the National Alliance of Mental Illness to offer further resources. Scott will oversee a hotline that will launch at a later date, according to TMZ. BetterHelp works to connect people with “accessible, affordable, and convenient” professional therapy.

Scott released a statement over the weekend, saying that he’s “absolutely devastated by what took place” at the festival. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.” He and Drake are facing lawsuits in connection with the Astroworld incident.