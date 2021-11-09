Ariana Grande Is '13 Going On 30' With Her New Look

Ariana Grande made everyone's childhood dreams come true as she donned Jennifer Gardner's dress from the "Thriller" dance scene in 13 Going on 30 for the first live episode on this season of The Voice. Grande's dress had been designed by Donatella Versace, and stays true to what Gardner had worn during the film. Donatella posted photos of Grande wearing the dress to her own Instagram account, celebrating The Voice's first live show of the season.

The dress is not the first time Grande has payed homage to 13 Going on 30, as the pop singer included a scene from it in her "Thank U, Next" music video. Gardner shared the snippet from Grande's music video to her own account, with Grande gushing, "I watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and I still do sometimes, especially when I'm sad). I adore you! Thank you for all the inspiration and joy you've brought to my life I'm screaming bye and by sometimes I mean every night still."