Ariana Grande Is '13 Going On 30' With Her New Look
By Megan Stinson
November 9, 2021
Ariana Grande made everyone's childhood dreams come true as she donned Jennifer Gardner's dress from the "Thriller" dance scene in 13 Going on 30 for the first live episode on this season of The Voice. Grande's dress had been designed by Donatella Versace, and stays true to what Gardner had worn during the film. Donatella posted photos of Grande wearing the dress to her own Instagram account, celebrating The Voice's first live show of the season.
The dress is not the first time Grande has payed homage to 13 Going on 30, as the pop singer included a scene from it in her "Thank U, Next" music video. Gardner shared the snippet from Grande's music video to her own account, with Grande gushing, "I watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and I still do sometimes, especially when I'm sad). I adore you! Thank you for all the inspiration and joy you've brought to my life I'm screaming bye and by sometimes I mean every night still."
Grande was recently announced to be portraying Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. The film sees Grande portraying her dream role, and she had manifested the portrayal 10 years ago in 2011 with a tweet that read, "Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole."
The pop superstar has been busy juggling her duties as a coach on The Voice, her upcoming movie role, a new Christmas single with her Voice co-star, Kelly Clarkson, and her new beauty line, r.e.m. Beauty. However, in typical Ariana Grande fashion, she manages to handle everything on her plate with absolute grace.