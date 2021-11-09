Lance Bass Shocked To Learn He's Related To Britney Spears

By Sarah Tate

November 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Lance Bass may have recently added two tiny new members to his family, but he just learned he has another famous relative: Britney Spears.

The former *NSYNC member and his husband Michael Turchin took part in Ancestry's "2 Lies & A Leaf" game where they each had to guess the true answer to a number of questions, per TODAY. During the Winner Take All round, the pair were asked which famous musician Bass is related to: Spears, Elvis Presley or Faith Hill.

"I really hope it's Britney, but there's no way," Bass said of his longtime friend, eventually guessing Presley while Turchin chose the pop legend.

Bass' hopes came true when Ancestry revealed that he and Spears are actually distantly related — sixth cousins, once removed to be exact. When he heard the news, he couldn't believe it, gasping, "Are you kidding me?"

"I wanted to find out I was related to the Queen, turns out I'm related to the Queen of Pop — and that's even better," he said, adding, "That is so crazy, though, cause I feel like she's my little sister and this whole time she's been my little cousin."

TODAY reached out to Spears' team for comment but didn't immediately hear back.

Watch the video below to see Bass discover his new connection with Spears.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices