Lance Bass Shocked To Learn He's Related To Britney Spears

Lance Bass may have recently added two tiny new members to his family, but he just learned he has another famous relative: Britney Spears.

The former *NSYNC member and his husband Michael Turchin took part in Ancestry's "2 Lies & A Leaf" game where they each had to guess the true answer to a number of questions, per TODAY. During the Winner Take All round, the pair were asked which famous musician Bass is related to: Spears, Elvis Presley or Faith Hill.

"I really hope it's Britney, but there's no way," Bass said of his longtime friend, eventually guessing Presley while Turchin chose the pop legend.

Bass' hopes came true when Ancestry revealed that he and Spears are actually distantly related — sixth cousins, once removed to be exact. When he heard the news, he couldn't believe it, gasping, "Are you kidding me?"

"I wanted to find out I was related to the Queen, turns out I'm related to the Queen of Pop — and that's even better," he said, adding, "That is so crazy, though, cause I feel like she's my little sister and this whole time she's been my little cousin."

TODAY reached out to Spears' team for comment but didn't immediately hear back.

Watch the video below to see Bass discover his new connection with Spears.