Megan Thee Stallion Gives Emotional Speech About Her Mom At Glamour Awards
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 9, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion has seen several wins in the past year, and added yet another one to her list on Monday as she was honored with the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Award. The self-proclaimed Hot Girl rocked a chick, Black two piece Mônot long sleeve top and floor length skirt as she took the stage and gave a tearful speech while thanking her late mother.
"I am truly humbled to be in such incredible company. I really want to thank my mom. I want to thank my mom because she taught me how to be the woman that I am. She was my best friend, my manager, she was my everything, and I know she's proud of me today"
The "Body" rapper went on to thank her great-grandmother, who died just two weeks after her mother passed. She shared:
"She was like, 'Megan I don't give a damn how many songs you write as long as you get that degree. So, I said, 'You know what, I don't give a damn how many songs I write, I'm going to stay in school because I know my mom and my big momma are watching me and that's what they would want me to do.'"
“I’ve won a lot of awards as Megan Thee Stallion, but I choose to accept this award as Megan Pete, a soon-to-be college graduate from Houston, a woman who has built a successful career in a male-dominated industry and musical genre…” — @theestallion pic.twitter.com/UCdF4ZuLjX— Glamour (@glamourmag) November 9, 2021
Meg took to Instagram to thank the mag, writing:
"Tonight was so amazing! Thank you@glamourmagfor naming me one of the WOMEN OF THE YEAR!!! Congratulations to all of the women that were celebrated tonight."
The precious moment comes just weeks after Megan released Something For Thee Hotties -- a 21-track collection of previously unreleased songs, freestyles, and more. Congrats to Thee Stallion on the prestigious honor.
Catch her taking the stage with BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards on November 21st.