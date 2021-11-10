Kelsea Ballerini Gets Tearful In Her Car After Winning Her First CMA Award

Kelsea Ballerini couldn't be more excited to take home her first ever CMA Award -- so much so that the Country star sat in her car and cried upon receiving the big news. The "Hole in the Bottle" singer took to her Instagram stories to share with her 2.6 million followers that she and Kenny Chesney had won a pair of early CMA Awards including Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for their 2020 collaboration "Half of My Hometown".

Ballerini shared in the emotional video:

"Im in my car crying. Because I just found out that we won two CMA Awards this morning. And I've never won a CMA Award before. We just won for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the year for 'Half of My Hometown'. I'm so happy! I love this song. I'm so proud of this song. And I love everyone that's a part of it. And i can't wait to go to the show tonight and celebrate. It's my first one! Thank You guys."