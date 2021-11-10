Kelsea Ballerini Gets Tearful In Her Car After Winning Her First CMA Award
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 10, 2021
Kelsea Ballerini couldn't be more excited to take home her first ever CMA Award -- so much so that the Country star sat in her car and cried upon receiving the big news. The "Hole in the Bottle" singer took to her Instagram stories to share with her 2.6 million followers that she and Kenny Chesney had won a pair of early CMA Awards including Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for their 2020 collaboration "Half of My Hometown".
Ballerini shared in the emotional video:
"Im in my car crying. Because I just found out that we won two CMA Awards this morning. And I've never won a CMA Award before. We just won for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the year for 'Half of My Hometown'. I'm so happy! I love this song. I'm so proud of this song. And I love everyone that's a part of it. And i can't wait to go to the show tonight and celebrate. It's my first one! Thank You guys."
Country music legend Kenny Chesney also hopped on Instagram to celebrate the double wins, with a passionate message, sharing:
"Growing up in East Tennessee, it’s a deeper kind of home. You have to have lived it to really understand. Kelsea knows that, knows how hard it is to leave to chase a dream like music. It’s what made being part of “Half of My Hometown” so special! I know that feeling of everyone having an opinion, hating leaving all that love and needing to go out and find your place in the songs. I’m thrilled for Kelsea to have won Musical Event and Music Video of the Year! She couldn’t deserve it more, and I’m honored to be a part of it."
Jason Aldean Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young and Kane Brown are all set to take the stage on Country Music's Biggest Night. Catch the 55th annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan live on ABC tonight at 7 p.m. CT.