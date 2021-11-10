Blake Shelton Vows To 'Come Back As A Country Boy' At The CMA Awards

Blake Shelton performed at this year's Country Music Association Awards, and the singer opening with "Come Back As A Country Boy." His elaborate stage setup featured a spinning windmill and a stormy background. Broken fences lined the front of the stage as Shelton vowed that he dreamed of coming back as a country boy.

"When I die I wanna come back as a country boy/No, there ain't no better life if you ask me/If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead/'Cause a country boy's all I know how to be," Shelton sang in the midst of his storming stage. He brought an epic feel to the song, making sure that fans could truly visualize the vow that he was making within the track's lyrics.