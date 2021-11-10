Blake Shelton Vows To 'Come Back As A Country Boy' At The CMA Awards

By Ariel King

November 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Blake Shelton performed at this year's Country Music Association Awards, and the singer opening with "Come Back As A Country Boy." His elaborate stage setup featured a spinning windmill and a stormy background. Broken fences lined the front of the stage as Shelton vowed that he dreamed of coming back as a country boy.

"When I die I wanna come back as a country boy/No, there ain't no better life if you ask me/If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead/'Cause a country boy's all I know how to be," Shelton sang in the midst of his storming stage. He brought an epic feel to the song, making sure that fans could truly visualize the vow that he was making within the track's lyrics.

Shelton recently released his new song, "We Can Reach The Stars," which was written for his wife, Gwen Stefani, as his wedding vows at their recent nuptials. The couple got married this past July in an intimate ceremony that saw them surrounded by their family and closest friends. "We Can Reach The Stars" also comes from Shelton's upcoming deluxe version of his record, Body Language.

The country singer also performed at the iHeartCountry Festival recently, where he taught those in the crowd the words to a new song. Last month in early October, Shelton also released the song "Come Back As A Country Boy," which sees the singer declaring that if reincarnation turns out to be true, then he insists on coming back as a "country boy," rather than anything else.

Blake Shelton
