Blake Shelton Pauses iHeartCountry Fest Performance To Teach Crowd New Song

Blake Shelton got the whole crowd singing along during his “backwoods legit” headlining set, closing out the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on Saturday night (October 30) in Austin, Texas.

The Voice coach (and Sexiest Man Alive, Bobby Bones noted when he introduced the iconic country artist) kicked off with his 2013 hit “Boys ‘Round Here.” He continued with the 2011 track “Honey Bee” before teaching fans the lyrics to his latest song (the biggest throwback, however, was Shelton’s song “Austin,” which is his “oldest song that I have”). Shelton released his most recent album, Body Language, earlier this year, and will follow the 12-track collection with a deluxe edition in December. The deluxe version includes four new tracks, including “Come Back As A Country Boy,” which is already available. “I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there,” Shelton said in a press release. “We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn’t do it if we couldn’t be country."