Blake Shelton Pauses iHeartCountry Fest Performance To Teach Crowd New Song
By Kelly Fisher
October 31, 2021
Blake Shelton got the whole crowd singing along during his “backwoods legit” headlining set, closing out the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on Saturday night (October 30) in Austin, Texas.
The Voice coach (and Sexiest Man Alive, Bobby Bones noted when he introduced the iconic country artist) kicked off with his 2013 hit “Boys ‘Round Here.” He continued with the 2011 track “Honey Bee” before teaching fans the lyrics to his latest song (the biggest throwback, however, was Shelton’s song “Austin,” which is his “oldest song that I have”). Shelton released his most recent album, Body Language, earlier this year, and will follow the 12-track collection with a deluxe edition in December. The deluxe version includes four new tracks, including “Come Back As A Country Boy,” which is already available. “I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there,” Shelton said in a press release. “We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn’t do it if we couldn’t be country."
We wouldn't want you any other way, @blakeshelton! 🤠🙌— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) October 31, 2021
Tune into @blakeshelton's performance of his new song, 'Come Back As A Country Boy' at our #iHeartCountry Festival RIGHT NOW on @livexlive: https://t.co/7LWNXS1XeR pic.twitter.com/EwpgL6CibB
Shelton also revealed that Body Language (Deluxe)includes star-studded collaborations with HARDY, The Swon Brothers, Brooks & Dunn, and his wife, Gwen Stefani. One of the most highly-anticipated songs is “We Can Reach The Stars,” which Shelton wrote for Stefani as part of his wedding vows when the couple tied the knot over the summer.
Shelton recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, opening up about his wedding vows and explaining that Stefani pushes him to continue writing music: "And Gwen has always ... she is constantly on my a** about, I should be writing more songs," Shelton said at the time. "'How come you don't write more songs?' And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, 'Well, you know, I'll step up and come up with something,' and so I did."
Listen to Shelton’s latest music on iHeartRadio here.
Y'all, we've been sentenced to a night of ease getting to hear @blakeshelton perform his classic song, Ol' Red! 🐶🎶— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) October 31, 2021
Watch our #iHeartCountry Fest LIVE on @livexlive: https://t.co/7LWNXS1XeR pic.twitter.com/l5dCAZoaNs
Retweet if you're proud to be from 'God's Country!' 🙌 🌾🇺🇸— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) October 31, 2021
Watch @blakeshelton perform LIVE at our #iHeartCountry Fest NOW on @livexlive: https://t.co/7LWNXS1XeR pic.twitter.com/SD3nzduGyw