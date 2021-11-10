Chris Stapleton Gives Powerful Performance At The 2021 CMA Awards

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Stapleton took the stage at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, performing a sultry rendition of his 2020 hit "Cold". Host Luke Bryan introduced the five-time CMA Award nominee calling him a "toast" to music, adding:

"He means the world to me, and he means the world to music"

The biggest night in Country was also a big night for Stapleton. He took home the award for Song of The Year for his 2020 hit single "Starting Over" which reached number one on the Country radio earlier this year, marking the star's second No.1 single at country radio following his hit "Broken Halos". He also snagged the award for Album Of The Year for Starting Over.

Jason Aldean, Carrie UnderwoodLuke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Young and Kane Brown also took the stage on Country Music's Biggest Night. The prestigious award show returned to it's longtime home at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena after having a socially distanced ceremonyin 2020. This year's nominees include Miranda Lambert, who remains the most nominated woman in CMA history with 58 career nominations (including three from this year), as well as Eric Church who received five nods. As for the Entertainer of The Year Award, Stapleton and Church are joined by Lambert, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood in the star-studded category. Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd and Drew Parker have also been nominated this year for the very first time.

Want more CMA goodness? Check out the full list of winners and nominees from the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards here.

