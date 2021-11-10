Dan + Shay's Jaw-Dropping Stage At The 2021 CMA Awards Is A Signature Move

Dan + Shay released a few of their newest songs before dropping the full Good Things album in August, including the album’s title track, “Lying,” “Glad You Exist” and others. On multiple occasions (including at their exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party), Dan + Shay hailed Good Things “our best album yet.” At the album release party, Mooney explained the feeling of returning to live performances: “...man, it feels to me just like it’s new and fresh again. I feel like we were on the road for so long that — we didn’t get jaded by any means, but — when you’re so busy like that it’s hard to take a moment and really appreciate what we’re doing, and I feel like that is one thing that the pandemic and all the time that we had off kind of gave back to us, was an appreciation (because) what we get to do is not normal, and a moment to just breathe and be like, ‘I can’t believe that we get to do this.’”