Harry Styles Left Speechless After Fans Get Engaged At Concert

Harry Styles was left speechless at a recent concert when he saw two fans in the audience get engaged.

The "Lights Up" singer's stops on his Love On Tour have become known for big events happening in the crowd. Styles has helped fans come out to their parents, assisted in gender reveals for pregnant concertgoers, and even held a fancy dress "Harryween" event during his two stops at Madison Square Garden on Halloween weekend.

His tour stop in Portland, Oregon, on Monday (November 8) was no different. About an hour into the concert, a pair of fans in the crowd got engaged, causing the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's jaw to drop and leaving him speechless. Another fan caught the moment on tape and posted the video to TikTok under the username saintcloudthelabel.

"PORTLAND ENGAGEMENT!!! Congrats to Roxi and maybe Kyle," they captioned the clip.

Once Styles regains his composure, he jokingly tells the couple that they just stole the show and offers his congratulations.

"I have to say I'm incredibly honored you chose to do that here, so thank you," he said. "Wow! I'm absolutely flabbergasted! I don't know what to do."

Check out the video below to watch the moment unfold.