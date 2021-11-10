Harry Styles Left Speechless After Fans Get Engaged At Concert

By Sarah Tate

November 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles was left speechless at a recent concert when he saw two fans in the audience get engaged.

The "Lights Up" singer's stops on his Love On Tour have become known for big events happening in the crowd. Styles has helped fans come out to their parents, assisted in gender reveals for pregnant concertgoers, and even held a fancy dress "Harryween" event during his two stops at Madison Square Garden on Halloween weekend.

His tour stop in Portland, Oregon, on Monday (November 8) was no different. About an hour into the concert, a pair of fans in the crowd got engaged, causing the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's jaw to drop and leaving him speechless. Another fan caught the moment on tape and posted the video to TikTok under the username saintcloudthelabel.

"PORTLAND ENGAGEMENT!!! Congrats to Roxi and maybe Kyle," they captioned the clip.

Once Styles regains his composure, he jokingly tells the couple that they just stole the show and offers his congratulations.

"I have to say I'm incredibly honored you chose to do that here, so thank you," he said. "Wow! I'm absolutely flabbergasted! I don't know what to do."

Check out the video below to watch the moment unfold.

@saintcloudthelabel

PORTLAND ENGAGEMENT!!! Congrats to Roxi and maybe Kyle 🖤🖤 #harrystyles

♬ original sound - SAINT CLOUD🦋
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices