Justin Bieber Teams Up With Tim Hortons For 'Dream' Collaboration
By Sarah Tate
November 10, 2021
Justin Bieber has teamed up with many artists over the years, but his next project has been his "dream" collaboration."
On Wednesday (November 10), Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons announced plans to created a series of "new menu innovations an co-branded merchandise" with the "Peaches" singer, People reports. The first products fans will get their hands on are the Timbiebs Timbits, Bieber's take on the chain's famous donut holes which he called his favorite item on the menu.
Bieber teased the project in a post to Instagram on Monday (November 8), telling fans he was "working on something" with the company.
Starting November 29, his three flavors — chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle — will be available for a limited time at stores around Canada and the U.S. A line of merchandise will also be available at participating restaurants starting that same day.
"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," the Canadian singer said in a statement. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."
Bieber also starred in a new commercial for Tim Hortons, where the team gives fans a funny look behind the scenes of brainstorming ideas for different flavors. Check out the commercial below.