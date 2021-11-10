Justin Bieber Teams Up With Tim Hortons For 'Dream' Collaboration

Justin Bieber has teamed up with many artists over the years, but his next project has been his "dream" collaboration."

On Wednesday (November 10), Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons announced plans to created a series of "new menu innovations an co-branded merchandise" with the "Peaches" singer, People reports. The first products fans will get their hands on are the Timbiebs Timbits, Bieber's take on the chain's famous donut holes which he called his favorite item on the menu.

Bieber teased the project in a post to Instagram on Monday (November 8), telling fans he was "working on something" with the company.