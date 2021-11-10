Kenny Chesney Writes Heartfelt Message To Kelsea Ballerini After CMA Wins

Kenny Chesney shared a heartfelt message to his “half of my hometown” duet partner Kelsea Ballerini after finding out that she won her first CMA Award.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards is set for Wednesday evening (November 10), but the Country Music Association revealed some winners early, live on ABC’s Good Morning America. So far, we know that first-time CMA Awards winner Ballerini and nine-time CMA Awards winner Chesney won in two categories for their duet, “half of my hometown,” according to a CMA press release. The song won in the Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories. Chesney congratulated Ballerini, writing:

“Growing up in East Tennessee, it’s a deeper kind of home. You have to have lived it to really understand. Kelsea knows that, knows how hard it is to leave to chase a dream like music. It’s what made being part of ‘Half of My Hometown’ so special! I know that feeling of everyone having an opinion, hating leaving all that love and needing to go out and find your place in the songs.

“I’m thrilled for Kelsea to have won Musical Event and Music Video of the Year! She couldn’t deserve it more, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Ballerini commented back “LOVE YOU SO MUCH KC.” Earlier in the day, the “hole in the bottle” singer took to Instagram with an emotional reaction of her own, gushing: “I'm so happy! I love this song. I'm so proud of this song. And I love everyone that's a part of it. And i can't wait to go to the show tonight and celebrate. It's my first one! Thank You guys.” Keep up with the full list the 2021 CMA Award winners here.

See Chesney’s message to Ballerini here: