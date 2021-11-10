Lady Gaga Prays To Gucci & Shows Off A New Look In Her First TikTok

The "Rain On Me" singer has been busy promoting the upcoming film, and she sat down with British Vogue to discuss her role. Gaga was determined to do justice to Italian Americans with her role and was anxious not to stereotype after having a discussion about how Italian Americans are usually asked to play Italians in films with her friend and collaborator, Tony Bennett.

"I wish not to glorify somebody that would commit murder," she said to British Vogue in her recent interview. "But I do wish to pay respect to women throughout history who became experts at survival, and to the unfortunate consequences of hurt. I hope that women will watch this and remind themselves to think twice about the fact that hurt people hurt people. And it's dangerous. What happens to somebody when they're pushed over the edge?"

While speaking with the magazine, Gaga also showed off '80s Italian glamour in her various looks and even posed nude in one photo. Meanwhile, she also sat down with the magazine for a video feature that saw Gaga going through each of her most iconic looks, and she revealed which one of them had been bulletproof.