Lady Gaga Prays To Gucci & Shows Off A New Look In Her First TikTok
By Megan Stinson
November 10, 2021
Lady Gaga has finally landed on TikTok, and she entered the platform in the only way she knows how – filled with glamour. As she crosses herself saying "Father, Son, and House of Gucci," she's seen wearing a tan tank top and sweatpants before transforming a royal purple gown fit with gold lining her arms and a flowing cape.
Gaga wore the outfit for the House of Gucci premiere, which took place in London on November 9. Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver) in the film. The movie will officially be released in theaters on November 26. While photos at the premiere saw Gaga posing in her purple dress, her TikTok managed to show off more of how it flowed, as well as a peek at the corset she wore underneath.
The "Rain On Me" singer has been busy promoting the upcoming film, and she sat down with British Vogue to discuss her role. Gaga was determined to do justice to Italian Americans with her role and was anxious not to stereotype after having a discussion about how Italian Americans are usually asked to play Italians in films with her friend and collaborator, Tony Bennett.
"I wish not to glorify somebody that would commit murder," she said to British Vogue in her recent interview. "But I do wish to pay respect to women throughout history who became experts at survival, and to the unfortunate consequences of hurt. I hope that women will watch this and remind themselves to think twice about the fact that hurt people hurt people. And it's dangerous. What happens to somebody when they're pushed over the edge?"
While speaking with the magazine, Gaga also showed off '80s Italian glamour in her various looks and even posed nude in one photo. Meanwhile, she also sat down with the magazine for a video feature that saw Gaga going through each of her most iconic looks, and she revealed which one of them had been bulletproof.