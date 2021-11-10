Lauren Akins & Her Parents Discuss Familial Relationships On 'Live In Love'

Lauren Akins invited her parents, Lisa and Steve Gregory to her Live in Love podcast, and they celebrated Akins' birthday and talked about how their relationship changes as they become adults.

"And then they're grown, and it's like, 'Wow, this is really fun.' Like, you get to do life together, you keep going," Akins' mother, Lisa Gregory, said of how their relationship evolved.

The episode saw Akins talking about relationships with her parents, from what it's like having younger kids to how families grow as people get older, with bickers and fights that ultimately strengthen their bonds. Lisa and Steve Gregory also spoke of how they continue to learn more about one another over the course of their 30 years of marriage. Listen to the episode via iHeartRadio below.