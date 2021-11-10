Lauren Akins & Her Parents Discuss Familial Relationships On 'Live In Love'
By Megan Stinson
November 10, 2021
Lauren Akins invited her parents, Lisa and Steve Gregory to her Live in Love podcast, and they celebrated Akins' birthday and talked about how their relationship changes as they become adults.
"And then they're grown, and it's like, 'Wow, this is really fun.' Like, you get to do life together, you keep going," Akins' mother, Lisa Gregory, said of how their relationship evolved.
The episode saw Akins talking about relationships with her parents, from what it's like having younger kids to how families grow as people get older, with bickers and fights that ultimately strengthen their bonds. Lisa and Steve Gregory also spoke of how they continue to learn more about one another over the course of their 30 years of marriage. Listen to the episode via iHeartRadio below.
Akins shared her excitement to have her parents on her latest episode of Live in Love on her Instagram account. "It was really special getting to have them on at the same time talking all things relationships," Akins wrote on Instagram. "These two have been my rock for truly my ENTIRE life, nad never skipped a beat. They are 2 of hte biggest blessings in my life and I'm so thankful for the example they've set for me and Thomas Rhett with their own relationship."
Akins is currently pregnant with her fourth child, and is due just about any day. She and her husband, Thomas Rhett, currently share three daughters: Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1). Rhett has also shared that he and Akins hope to have five children, as the couple has always felt that to be the right sized family for them.
Live in Love With Lauren Akins returned in October, with Akins inviting her childhood friends for the first episode of Season 2. Thomas Rhett also stopped by to chat on an episode as he and Akins celebrated their ninth wedding anniverary.