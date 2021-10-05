Lauren Akins Returns With Season 2 Of 'Live In Love With Lauren Akins'

Akins is currently expecting her fourth daughter with her husband, country singer Thomas Rhett. Akins is due in November, and Rhett has been sharing updates about their struggles in settling on a baby name. However, Rhett has expressed that Georgia is currently his top contender for a baby name.

The couple shares three other daughters, Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1). Rhett has shared that Willa Gray has an interest in music, and the two recorded her first song together, "Willa Gray's First Song." Akins also shared an update on Lennon Love, who is becoming an aspiring make-up artist.

Akins promoted the new season of her show on Instagram, showing clips of what highlights fans can expect from this season. Rhett is due to make an appearance, and Akins is also promoting her new book, Live in Love, which is now available in stores. The promotion also saw the country artist touching on how he had the opportunity to be at home and be with his daughters throughout the pandemic, with Akins explaining, "That is my dream."