Lauren Akins Returns With Season 2 Of 'Live In Love With Lauren Akins'
By Ariel King
October 5, 2021
Lauren Akins has returned with Season 2 of her Live in Love with Lauren Akins podcast, and the first episode sees her inviting her closest friends since college, Adeline, Amber, and Dee, onto the show. The four girls discuss how their friendship has lasted so long, and how the four of them connected over their faith.
The first episode of the second season finds Akins reminiscing about college with her three close friends, the girls having attended the same high school then going on to join the same sorority. They discuss the trials and tribulations of their friendship, and how their strong bond has remained through the past decade. Listen to the episode via iHeartRadio below.
Akins is currently expecting her fourth daughter with her husband, country singer Thomas Rhett. Akins is due in November, and Rhett has been sharing updates about their struggles in settling on a baby name. However, Rhett has expressed that Georgia is currently his top contender for a baby name.
The couple shares three other daughters, Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), and Lennon Love (1). Rhett has shared that Willa Gray has an interest in music, and the two recorded her first song together, "Willa Gray's First Song." Akins also shared an update on Lennon Love, who is becoming an aspiring make-up artist.
Akins promoted the new season of her show on Instagram, showing clips of what highlights fans can expect from this season. Rhett is due to make an appearance, and Akins is also promoting her new book, Live in Love, which is now available in stores. The promotion also saw the country artist touching on how he had the opportunity to be at home and be with his daughters throughout the pandemic, with Akins explaining, "That is my dream."
Rhett has also been sharing his wealth of knowledge ahead of baby no. 4 with new parents. "Understand that you will never get to a point where you say, I figured it out, or I've gotten it all right. As a parent, you're gonna mess up. You're gonna say things that you shouldn't, your patience is going to run thin at certain times. But I would just say take it day by day, and even in your deepest frustration, always realize that you have kids that look up to you, and you get one chance to be their hero."