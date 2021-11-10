PHOTOS: Mick Jagger Explores Atlanta Before Playing The Rolling Stones Show

By Kelly Fisher

November 10, 2021

The Rolling Stones In Concert - Las Vegas, NV
Photo: Getty Images

Mick Jagger spent some time “seeing the sights of Atlanta” before playing The Rolling Stones show.

The iconic artist took to his social media channels to share a series of photos from his adventures around the city, including at Piedmont Park, the High Museum and the Clermont Lounge, to name a few. The Rolling Stones are set to perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday (November 11), as part of the band’s “No Filter Tour,” marking the first tour without late bandmate Charlie Watts. The band’s legendary drummer died on August 24 at age 80. Surviving bandmates previously called Watts “one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” and have paid tribute to him in recent performances.

Atlanta natives Zac Brown Band will kick off the show. The band announced in September: “Couldn’t be more honored to warm up the stage for @therollingstones Nov. 11 in our hometown. Pumped for this one!” It’s not the first time The Rolling Stones frontman has gone “out and about” on a tour stop. In September, he went out in Charlotte, North Carolina, before taking the stage at Bank of America Stadium. In Nashville, Jagger “went to Printers Alley and sang 'Honky Tonk Women' in a karaoke bar,” and “crashed a bachelorette party on a pedal tavern.”

See Mick Jagger’s photos from Atlanta here:

Seeing the sights of Atlanta, see you at the show tomorrow!

Posted by Mick Jagger on Wednesday, November 10, 2021
