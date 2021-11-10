Thomas Rhett Shares How He Wants To Go 'Country Again' At The CMA Awards

By Ariel King

November 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett performed at this year's Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, November 10. He was introduced by Luke Combs and Lady A, with the four on stage commenting how Rhett is an ideal family man and discussing how he clearly loves his wife, Lauren Akins.

He sang his single "Country Again," his soft performance taking on a more melodic tone as he appeared to trasport back to the country to be with his father. The first few verses of the song saw Rhett standing in a single spotlight , making him appear more lonesome. As he amped up into the next bridge of the song, his set took on more golden hues as the lights expanded to show the rest of his band.

Rhett recently released his new single, "Slow Down Summer." The track finds him begging for a little more time in a summer romance, and finds him delving into a bittersweet tune. The singer announced that he will be releasing not one, but two new albums alongside his new track, with "Slow Down Summer" arriving as the first single from his upcoming record, Where We Started, which is slated to be released in early 2022. Next Fall, Rhett will return with another new album, Country Again Side B, the highly anticipated follow-up to his April record, Country Again Side A.

On the personal front, Rhett currently expecting baby no. 4 with his wife, Lauren Akins. With Akins due in November, the couple are expecting their new little one just about any day now. He and Akins recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, and their oldest, Willa Gray, just turned six!

