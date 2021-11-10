Thomas Rhett Shares How He Wants To Go 'Country Again' At The CMA Awards

Thomas Rhett performed at this year's Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, November 10. He was introduced by Luke Combs and Lady A, with the four on stage commenting how Rhett is an ideal family man and discussing how he clearly loves his wife, Lauren Akins.

He sang his single "Country Again," his soft performance taking on a more melodic tone as he appeared to trasport back to the country to be with his father. The first few verses of the song saw Rhett standing in a single spotlight , making him appear more lonesome. As he amped up into the next bridge of the song, his set took on more golden hues as the lights expanded to show the rest of his band.