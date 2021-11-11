Adele Reveals Which Of Her Famous Neighbors She's Friends With

Adele has quite a few famous neighbors, but the superstar has long been famous for keeping to herself. However, after living in Los Angeles for a number of years, she's managed to make some big-name industry friends. While speaking with Rolling Stone for her upcoming cover story, Adele revealed two surprising celebrities that she's befriended: Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence.

"They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, 'Well, I'm not famous,'" Adele said of her friendship with the two celebs. "I'm very British like that. We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I'm like, 'I don't want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I'm knackered.'"

As she spoke with Rolling Stone, the singer also revealed that while she may not officially have too much of an online presence when she isn't plotting a new album and tour, she's as social media addicted as the rest of us. Not only does Adele have a Finsta where she scrolls through a feed filled with interior design, but she has a secret Twitter account where she keeps track of what rumors are out there about herself.

"I know how to trace something online, like no one's business, back to the original source or leak, more than anyone on my team," Adele said.

Unfortunately, Adele put rumors of a Las Vegas residency to bed while speaking with the outlet, stating that she doesn't believe such a thing would be possible for the time being. "There's nothing f****** available," the singer said of being able to snag a residency. In fact, she hadn't even signed up for one.

Adele's highly-anticipated fourth album, 30, is slated to be released on November 19. So far, she's only released one single from the upcoming record, "Easy On Me." The single was accompanied by a new music video, and Adele eventually followed up the release with a blooper reel that showed just how many takes it took to get the video perfect. And while the singer has many new songs coming out, she says she will always begin every set with "Hello."