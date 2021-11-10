Adele Shares Why She Always Needs To Start Her Sets With 'Hello'

By Ariel King

November 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The countdown to Adele's highly-anticipated 30 is nearly coming to a close, and the release of the record will be accompanied by a CBS concert special, Adele One Night Only, and an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey. As the singer sat down to speak with Oprah, she shared that she feels the need to start every set with her hit single, "Hello."

"Well, I think I'm always going to have to start with 'Hello,'" Adele said. "It'd be a bit weird if it were halfway through a set."

While she and Oprah discussed the song's success, she also shared what had been her initial inspiration in writing the track. "When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things," Adele said of the song. "It's just a song about like, 'I'm still here.' Like, 'Hi, I'm still here, I still exist in every aspect of my life.'"

Gayle King had teased some more exciting information for fans to expect from Adele One Night Only back in October, explaining that the set contains a few of Adele's classics, as well as plenty of new material. After naming Chris Stapleton as her dream collaboration, Adele revealed her 30 tracklist, which includes a version of the album's first single, "Easy On Me," that includes a duet from Stapleton. The only other feature that will appear on 30 will be an interlude with Errol Garner, with the rest of the tracks being all-Adele originals.

After releasing her "Easy On Me" music video, Adele shared a blooper-reel that went over how many takes it took to get the video right.

Adele
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices