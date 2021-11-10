Adele Shares Why She Always Needs To Start Her Sets With 'Hello'

The countdown to Adele's highly-anticipated 30 is nearly coming to a close, and the release of the record will be accompanied by a CBS concert special, Adele One Night Only, and an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey. As the singer sat down to speak with Oprah, she shared that she feels the need to start every set with her hit single, "Hello."

"Well, I think I'm always going to have to start with 'Hello,'" Adele said. "It'd be a bit weird if it were halfway through a set."

While she and Oprah discussed the song's success, she also shared what had been her initial inspiration in writing the track. "When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things," Adele said of the song. "It's just a song about like, 'I'm still here.' Like, 'Hi, I'm still here, I still exist in every aspect of my life.'"