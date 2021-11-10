Adele Shares Why She Always Needs To Start Her Sets With 'Hello'
By Ariel King
November 10, 2021
The countdown to Adele's highly-anticipated 30 is nearly coming to a close, and the release of the record will be accompanied by a CBS concert special, Adele One Night Only, and an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey. As the singer sat down to speak with Oprah, she shared that she feels the need to start every set with her hit single, "Hello."
"Well, I think I'm always going to have to start with 'Hello,'" Adele said. "It'd be a bit weird if it were halfway through a set."
While she and Oprah discussed the song's success, she also shared what had been her initial inspiration in writing the track. "When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things," Adele said of the song. "It's just a song about like, 'I'm still here.' Like, 'Hi, I'm still here, I still exist in every aspect of my life.'"
Gayle King had teased some more exciting information for fans to expect from Adele One Night Only back in October, explaining that the set contains a few of Adele's classics, as well as plenty of new material. After naming Chris Stapleton as her dream collaboration, Adele revealed her 30 tracklist, which includes a version of the album's first single, "Easy On Me," that includes a duet from Stapleton. The only other feature that will appear on 30 will be an interlude with Errol Garner, with the rest of the tracks being all-Adele originals.
After releasing her "Easy On Me" music video, Adele shared a blooper-reel that went over how many takes it took to get the video right.