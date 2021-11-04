Adele Shows Just How Many Takes It Took To Perfect The 'Easy On Me' Video

While Adele's "Easy On Me" music video featured melancholic tones signature of the singer, the making of the video didn't go quite as perfectly as the final result would have you believe. Sharing to social media her blooper real, fans can now see just how many times it took for Adele to fit the cassette tape into her car, and why her coat was making things so difficult.

Despite keeping relatively straight-faced in the music video itself, Adele's blooper real shows frequent laughs and smiles from the singer. The "Easy On Me" cassette tape doesn't seem to be able to stick inside the cassette player, with Adele having to keep popping it back in as it jumps out. The final scene with sheets of paper billowing into the room she sat in actually took several tries, as the papers were constantly hitting Adele in the face. See all the hilarity in the video below.