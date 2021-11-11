Fans Lose It At Louis Tomlinson's Cheeky Comment About Niall Horan's Moves

Louis Tomlinson sent One Direction fans running to Instagram after joking about a former bandmate's "moves."

The "Don't Let It Break Your Heart" singer was scrolling through the social media platform on Wednesday (November 10) when he came across a video from soccer club Real Madrid showing skier Andri Ragettli completing the floor is lava challenge from the mega-hit show Squid Game.

After watching the athlete quickly move and flip throughout the obstacle course, Tomlinson couldn't resist bringing up the similarities between Ragettli and former 1D bandmate Niall Horan, per E! News.

"Didn't realize you could move like that @niallhoran," he wrote, tagging the "Slow Hands" artist in the comment.

Fans got word of the cheeky retort and flooded the comments on the post with hopes of more "Nouis" content.

One user wrote, "I can see Louis activated on Instagram," along side the eyes emoji, while another fan was just excited for Tomlinson's joke toward Horan, "THESE LITTLE INTERACTIONS BETWEEN THE BOYS >>>>>."

As of Thursday, it's unclear if Horan has responded to his former bandmate's shoutout.

Check out the video below to watch Ragettli's impressive run through the course and look for yourself to see if he bears any resemblance to the "Flicker" singer.